CRIME STOPPERS: Heavy equipment stolen in East Moline; police search for suspects

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say between October 23 and October 28 police took three reports of heavy equipment being stolen. The items were stolen from the area off Route 5 by the I-80 and I-88 interchange.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need help from the public in locating items that were stolen out of East Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say between October 23 and October 28 police took three reports of heavy equipment being stolen. The items were stolen from the area off Route 5 by the I-80 and I-88 interchange.

According to police the following are missing: a 2005 John Deere 35D mini excavator, a Lincoln Ranger 250 GXT welder with trailer and a Van-Tron diesel-powered pump that was holding a tank system built on a dual axle trailer.

If you have information about these thefts or you know where this equipment is located, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

