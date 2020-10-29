CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges out of Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect out of Scott County.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 36-year-old Rtaevous Stubbs, also known as “Fresh”. Police say officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are looking for him.

Police say Stubbs, along with another wanted suspect, Sade Kline, are wanted for conspiring to distribute meth and heroin together.

Stubbs is described as being 5′7 and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

