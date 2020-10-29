Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Purse stolen at Moline HyVee; police searching for suspect

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need help in identifying a suspect after they say a purse was stolen from an elderly woman in Moline.

Police say on October 22 and an elderly woman was shopping at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. While shopping, police say the suspect took her purse out of her cart when she wasn’t looking.

In the surveillance photo, police say you can see the man conceal her purse in his hands as he leaves the store.

He’s described as being between the ages of 25 and 35, wearing dark-rimmed glasses. Police say he “walks with a bow-legged wobble” and was seen wearing a black Nike hat with a white or grey bill, a light blue short-sleeved Puma shirt that said “Puma Speedway” on the back, black cargo shorts and white and black Nike shoes.

Police say he left in a white SUV.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

