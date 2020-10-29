Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on conspiracy to distribute meth charges

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Sade Kline. Police say Kline is wanted for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.
Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Sade Kline. Police say Kline is wanted for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Scott County are looking for a woman wanted on drug charges.

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Sade Kline. Police say Kline is wanted for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.

She’s described as being 4′11 and weighing 125 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fulton County COVID-19 Task Force to hold drive-thru testing

Updated: moments ago
The testing is open to anyone and will be free.

News

Governor Kim Reynolds announces $2M in CARES Act funding

Updated: 25 minutes ago
This is to support the development of a next-generation vaccine for COVID-19 .

Coronavirus

Whitey’s temporarily closes one location due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement.

News

Police: Minor charged in Burlington on theft, weapons charges

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A minor is being held in a juvenile detention center in Montrose following a stolen vehicle investigation in Burlington.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Heavy equipment stolen in East Moline; police search for suspects

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police need help from the public in locating items that were stolen out of East Moline.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges out of Scott County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are looking for him.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Purse stolen at Moline HyVee; police searching for suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say on October 22 and an elderly woman was shopping at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. While shopping, police say the suspect took her purse out of her cart when she wasn’t looking.

News

Illinois State Police asking for help locating missing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020. Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.

News

Muscatine police arrest man and woman on multiple charges after pursuit for stolen vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Muscatine police say it is possible both suspects are connected to a stolen camper.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday.