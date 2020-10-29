CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on conspiracy to distribute meth charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Scott County are looking for a woman wanted on drug charges.

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Sade Kline. Police say Kline is wanted for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.

She’s described as being 4′11 and weighing 125 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

