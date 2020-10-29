Advertisement

Cybersecurity firm helping to protect elections in Iowa

(KCRG FIle)
(KCRG FIle)(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - A cybersecurity firm, Pratum, is helping the Secretary of State’s Office in Iowa to protect elections by helping with several initiatives aimed at securing the vote and preparing election officials.

Iowa’s Secretary of State, Paul Pate, organized workshops in July where county auditors, emergency managers, IT directors, vendor partners, and other stakeholders worked to develop an incident response plan every county could utilize for a variety of scenarios.

“As election officials, we prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” Secretary Pate said. “Whether it’s a cyber event, civil unrest, equipment failure, or a natural disaster, we have a plan and we are prepared to handle it. Pratum has provided valuable insight to assist all 99 counties with setting up the necessary action steps to deal with any problem that might occur.”

You can read more from the release below.

"Pratum also assisted the state in boosting its cyber maturity.

“Our consultants have helped Secretary Pate’s Office develop a full range of security efforts, including penetration testing, training employees to spot e-mail scams, and tracking daily network activity to stop hackers before they get in. As Iowans ourselves, we’re proud to see our state focused on this critical area,” said Dave Nelson, Founder and CEO of Pratum.

By creating and enhancing partnerships with state and federal agencies, the military, global cyber companies, independent security researchers and local companies like Pratum, Secretary Pate continues to make cybersecurity a top priority to help ensure Iowa’s elections are protected at every level.

“Drawing on the expertise of third-party companies and building effective partnerships like the one with Pratum is critical in order to maintain a fully functional and comprehensive information security program. Iowans are fortunate to have these cybersecurity professionals at their disposal,” said Jeff Franklin, Chief Cybersecurity Officer for the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Foreign adversaries and bad actors are constantly looking for ways to disrupt U.S. elections. However, Iowans should remain confident that the state and its partners are taking all the necessary steps to protect the sanctity of their vote."

#BeCyberSmart to connect with confidence and support a culture of cybersecurity at your organization!...

Posted by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

Decision 2020

Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Combined with early, in-person voting, at least 71.5 million votes have already been cast, more than the total number of advance votes four years ago.

Decision 2020

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
A record number of voters are casting ballots by mail and through early voting.

Decision 2020

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

Decision 2020

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

Decision 2020

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Decision 2020

Record number of women running for U.S. House, Senate

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
In the QCA, three congressional races and the Iowa Senate race feature women as both major-party nominees

Decision 2020

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

Decision 2020

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.