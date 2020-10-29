Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is addressing recent gun violence in the area.

On Sunday morning, a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting. Later that same day, a mother of five died after getting shot at Chuck E. Cheese.

Mayor Matson says police are working to address these cases and overall concerns about gun violence.

“Davenport is safe,” Mayor Matson said. “We are not and have not been sitting on our hands. Our police department and our city administration has been looking at and evaluating and adjusting resources as needed. And we have been doing that.”

The Davenport Police Department has responded to 234 confirmed gunfire incidents as of Oct. 23 this year, according to data obtained by TV6.

