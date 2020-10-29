Advertisement

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is addressing recent gun violence in the area.

On Sunday morning, a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting. Later that same day, a mother of five died after getting shot at Chuck E. Cheese.

Mayor Matson says police are working to address these cases and overall concerns about gun violence.

“Davenport is safe,” Mayor Matson said. “We are not and have not been sitting on our hands. Our police department and our city administration has been looking at and evaluating and adjusting resources as needed. And we have been doing that.”

The Davenport Police Department has responded to 234 confirmed gunfire incidents as of Oct. 23 this year, according to data obtained by TV6.

Click here to find out more statistics.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Breezy & cool today, but warming up long term

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rock Island business owner shutting down bar, opening coffee shop in Davenport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Business owner Shawn Cirlos says the combination of the pandemic and the curfew in Downtown Rock Island didn't leave him another option but to close.

News

Polling places accommodated for people with disabilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Disability Rights Iowa, an advocacy group in Des Moines, gave every polling location in Iowa a booklet for poll workers. Included is information on making sure people with disabilities are accommodated and welcomed at the polls.

Latest News

News

Polling places accommodated for people with disabilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

IHSA defies Governor Pritzker and IDPH; announces basketball season can start as scheduled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Illinois High School Association is defying COVID-19 restrictions set by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health that put the high school basketball season on hold

News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID-19 briefing 10/28

Updated: 16 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

News

Some parks in Muscatine closed as winter approaches

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This includes restroom facilities in Weed Park, Fuller Park and Musser Park. This also includes drinking fountains as they have been winterized throughout the system.

Local

Rock Island County officials report 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 people were hospitalized.

News

Woman arrested following death of minor in Dixon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
She had told police there was someone at her residence that was not breathing. Once officers and first responders arrived they found a minor boy who was taken to the hospital.