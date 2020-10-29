Habits of Unhappy People

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sometimes if you want to make a positive change in your life, it’s useful to know what NOT TO DO. Coach Ru takes us through a review of things that unhappy people do that should be avoided. Based on a study, here’s a rundown on what less-happy individuals tend to choose.

Sedentary, not active

Isolated, less socially connected

Focusing on negative memories

Neglect self care (eating poorly, not exercising, drinking too much alcohol, not doing things to help you feel better about yourself)

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. Coach Ru also has a powerful FACEBOOK group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Career, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset” <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.