Habits of Unhappy People
Want more happiness? Here’s what NOT to do
Sometimes if you want to make a positive change in your life, it’s useful to know what NOT TO DO. Coach Ru takes us through a review of things that unhappy people do that should be avoided. Based on a study, here’s a rundown on what less-happy individuals tend to choose.
- Sedentary, not active
- Isolated, less socially connected
- Focusing on negative memories
- Neglect self care (eating poorly, not exercising, drinking too much alcohol, not doing things to help you feel better about yourself)
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. Coach Ru also has a powerful FACEBOOK group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Career, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset” <<Click to join
Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK
