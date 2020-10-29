Advertisement

Habits of Unhappy People

Want more happiness? Here’s what NOT to do
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sometimes if you want to make a positive change in your life, it’s useful to know what NOT TO DO. Coach Ru takes us through a review of things that unhappy people do that should be avoided. Based on a study, here’s a rundown on what less-happy individuals tend to choose.

  • Sedentary, not active
  • Isolated, less socially connected
  • Focusing on negative memories
  • Neglect self care (eating poorly, not exercising, drinking too much alcohol, not doing things to help you feel better about yourself)

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. Coach Ru also has a powerful FACEBOOK group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Career, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset” <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK

