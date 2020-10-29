Advertisement

How to Embrace Living Alone

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

For the most part, we live in a “couple culture”. What about (as Bridget Jones would say...) “singletons”? There are so many people that live alone by choice or chance. This segment conversation with Coach Ru centers around how to do it successfully---especially those that are living alone for the first time in a long time.

  • Get to know yourself better---find out what you REALLY like
  • Seek and maintain special, deep friendships
  • Identify when you feel lonely
  • Schedule and structure daily life
  • Create ideal space---a sanctuary where you find comfort

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Quad City Arts Offering Online Educational Materials

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Quad City Arts launched a collection of online educational materials is FREE and open to teachers, parents, and other educators looking for supplementary arts materials and content.

Paula Sands Live

Hy-Vee Implementing Sterile Grocery Cart System

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Hy-Vee is introducing an automated cleaning system that fully cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use. Find out the first three QCA stores that will have the system in place.

News

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is addressing recent gun violence after a 19-year-old man and a mother of five were fatally shot on Sunday.

Paula Sands Live

Habits of Unhappy People

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you want to find more happiness in your life, it’s useful to know what NOT TO DO. Coach Ru reminds us all of the negative patterns that hold us back.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Riverview Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Domestic violence doesn’t have to be physical. It can be emotional, financial, or even spiritual. Riverview Center provides advocacy and counseling in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois and 14 counties in Iowa.

News

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 2 hours ago

Paula Sands Live

Keep It QC!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has a new campaign called #KeepItQC! The mission is to educate people that buying local should be the first choice every time because of the many benefits to our community.

News

Breezy & cool today, but warming up long term

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Rock Island business owner shutting down bar, opening coffee shop in Davenport

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Business owner Shawn Cirlos says the combination of the pandemic and the curfew in Downtown Rock Island didn't leave him another option but to close.

News

Polling places accommodated for people with disabilities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Disability Rights Iowa, an advocacy group in Des Moines, gave every polling location in Iowa a booklet for poll workers. Included is information on making sure people with disabilities are accommodated and welcomed at the polls.