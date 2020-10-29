How to Embrace Living Alone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

For the most part, we live in a “couple culture”. What about (as Bridget Jones would say...) “singletons”? There are so many people that live alone by choice or chance. This segment conversation with Coach Ru centers around how to do it successfully---especially those that are living alone for the first time in a long time.

Get to know yourself better---find out what you REALLY like

Seek and maintain special, deep friendships

Identify when you feel lonely

Schedule and structure daily life

Create ideal space---a sanctuary where you find comfort

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK

