Hy-Vee Implementing Sterile Grocery Cart System

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee is introducing an automated cleaning system that fully cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use. By mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will have a Sterile Cart system in operation. Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the fully automated sanitization system across its company.

Dawn Buzynski, of Hy-Vee, joins PSL to talk about the system, it’s introduction, and which stores Quad Citians can find this system in operation first. A fun example is to think of an automated mini-car wash system as a way to sterilize grocery carts. The first three stores in the QCA to implement this automation will be: 1.) Hy-Vee at Northgate Mall: 1823 E. Kimberly Road, 2.) Hy-Vee West Locust at 2351 W. Locust Street, and 3.) Hy-Vee Utica Ridge at 4064 E. 53rd Street.

This innovative system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas. The Sterile Cart system uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant.

