Advertisement

Illinois officials report single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a new record high for the amount of COVID-19 cases reported over a 24-hour period.

IDPH reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 additional deaths on Thursday.

Health officials have reported a total of 395,458 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,675 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 tests in Illinois for a total 7,542,098.

As of Wednesday night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Watch here:

In Rock Island County, the health department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 4,364.

Health officials say there are 25 patients being hospitalized in Rock Island County. The death toll from the virus stands at 101.

New cases in Rock Island County:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 6 women in their 60s
  • 8 women in their 50s
  • 5 women in their 40s
  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 4 girls in their teens
  • 5 girls younger than 13
  • 5 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 4 boys in their teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 male 70s
  • Christian County: 1 male 80s
  • Clark County: 1 female 80s
  • Clay County: 1 female 70s
  • Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
  • Edgar County: 1 male 70s
  • Ford County: 1 female 70s
  • Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 70s
  • Macon County: 1 male 30s
  • Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 60s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 60s
  • Ogle County: 1 male 60s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Wabash County: 1 male 70s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about its reporting of COVID-19 positivity rates:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 22 – October 28 is 6.9%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. Beginning October 29, 2020, IDPH is reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois State Police asking for help locating missing man

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020. Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.

News

Muscatine police arrest man and woman on multiple charges after pursuit for stolen vehicle

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Muscatine police say it is possible both suspects are connected to a stolen camper.

News

Sterling police ask public for help identifying red truck in burglary investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Sterling police say an unknown suspect stole several power tools from an enclosed trailer.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The site will be available during the weekends of October 17-18 and October 31- November 1.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department reported 2,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

News

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Cascade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
No injuries were reported and American Red Cross assisted displaced tenants.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Milan

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Cascade

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago