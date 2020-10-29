Illinois officials report single-day record of COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a new record high for the amount of COVID-19 cases reported over a 24-hour period.

IDPH reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 additional deaths on Thursday.

Health officials have reported a total of 395,458 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,675 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 tests in Illinois for a total 7,542,098.

As of Wednesday night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In Rock Island County, the health department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 4,364.

Health officials say there are 25 patients being hospitalized in Rock Island County. The death toll from the virus stands at 101.

New cases in Rock Island County:

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

4 girls in their teens

5 girls younger than 13

5 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

4 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Christian County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 female 70s

Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s

Edgar County: 1 male 70s

Ford County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 male 30s

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Morgan County: 1 male 60s

Ogle County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Wabash County: 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about its reporting of COVID-19 positivity rates:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 22 – October 28 is 6.9%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. Beginning October 29, 2020, IDPH is reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

