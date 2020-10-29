Advertisement

Illinois State Police asking for help locating missing man

Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020. Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.
Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020. Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.(KWQC, Illinois State Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is missing and the Illinois State Police is asking for help from the public in locating him.

Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020.

Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.

On Friday, May 22, investigators were asked to conduct an investigation into Crosby’s disappearance according to officials.

Crosby’s last known location, according to police, was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana, Illinois during the early morning hours of February 27, 2020. 

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-782-4750.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: ISP Public Information Office Oct. 29, 2020 ISP.Zone04.Media@Illinois.gov ILLINOIS STATE...

Posted by Illinois State Police Investigations on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine police arrest man and woman on multiple charges after pursuit for stolen vehicle

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Muscatine police say it is possible both suspects are connected to a stolen camper.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday.

News

Sterling police ask public for help identifying red truck in burglary investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Sterling police say an unknown suspect stole several power tools from an enclosed trailer.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The site will be available during the weekends of October 17-18 and October 31- November 1.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department reported 2,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

News

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Cascade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
No injuries were reported and American Red Cross assisted displaced tenants.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Milan

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Cascade

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago