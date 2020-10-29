Illinois State Police asking for help locating missing man

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is missing and the Illinois State Police is asking for help from the public in locating him.

Police say 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby, of Carterville, Illinois, was reported missing to the police department on March 18, 2020.

Police on Thursday announced his family and friends have not had any contact with him since February 27.

On Friday, May 22, investigators were asked to conduct an investigation into Crosby’s disappearance according to officials.

Crosby’s last known location, according to police, was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana, Illinois during the early morning hours of February 27, 2020.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-782-4750.

Oct. 29, 2020

