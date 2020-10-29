Iowa officials report upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and another day of record high hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 605 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a new record high. Of those patients, 113 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 135 were in the intensive care unit and 56 were on ventilators.

The health department reported 2,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 121,913 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.7% and 1,691 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 956,844 Iowans have been tested and 91,401 have recovered.

