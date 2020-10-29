Advertisement

Keep It QC!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The next time you want to buy something online from a mega company or retailer, consider keeping your money local in the Quad-Cities. Erin Platt, Director, Marketing of Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, joins PSL to talk about #KeepItQC! The thrust of this new campaign is to bring awareness to the power of doing business locally. According to the chamber, buying local has many tangible economic benefits for the region, in addition to helping area businesses rebound faster from the financial impact of Covid-19.

Platt says #Keep It QC is about educating people that buying local should be the first choice every time. During this hard time for many area businesses, the need is even more urgent. The economic benefits of Keep It QC include generating more tax revenue, that funds local roads, schools, parks, police, and fire departments; adding more jobs and workers who spend more as consumers; and increasing the region’s attractiveness to companies that want to expand or relocate.

The chamber is encouraging to people to share photos of local businesses on social media with the hashtag #KeepItQC.

QUAD CITIES CHAMBER ILLINOIS: 1601 RIVER DRIVE / MOLINE, IL ][ IOWA: 331 W. 3RD STREET / DAVENPORT, IA

CALL: 563.322.1706

Posted by Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on Friday, October 23, 2020

Do business locally; they’ll return the favor! #KeepItQC at Lohman Companies.

Posted by Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on Friday, October 23, 2020

