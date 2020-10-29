Man pleads guilty in 2018 East Moline fatal shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting 52-year-old Jon Keener in 2018 in East Moline.

Rock Island County court records show Willie Frank Minor, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

Court records show the plea is open, meaning there is no agreement on a sentence. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss a first-degree murder charge when Minor is sentenced Feb. 3.

Around 11:20 a.m. On Feb. 6, 2018, East Moline police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Third Street and 15th Avenue.

According to police, officers found Keener, 52, of Muscatine, formerly of Cordova, lying on the south side of the roadway edge with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, witnesses told officers that a person fled after the shooting and went into a home south of 15th Avenue at Kennedy Drive.

The Crisis Containment Unit responded and negotiated with people inside the home to exit.

The situation came to a peaceful resolution at 4:08 p.m., according to police. Several people in the home were detained, including Minor, while the investigation continued.

Minor remained in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday on a $5 million bond.

