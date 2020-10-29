Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in 2018 East Moline fatal shooting

Minor will be sentenced Feb. 3.
Willie Minor in court March 6, 2018.
Willie Minor in court March 6, 2018.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting 52-year-old Jon Keener in 2018 in East Moline.

Rock Island County court records show Willie Frank Minor, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

Court records show the plea is open, meaning there is no agreement on a sentence. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss a first-degree murder charge when Minor is sentenced Feb. 3.

Around 11:20 a.m. On Feb. 6, 2018, East Moline police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Third Street and 15th Avenue.

According to police, officers found Keener, 52, of Muscatine, formerly of Cordova, lying on the south side of the roadway edge with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, witnesses told officers that a person fled after the shooting and went into a home south of 15th Avenue at Kennedy Drive.

The Crisis Containment Unit responded and negotiated with people inside the home to exit.

The situation came to a peaceful resolution at 4:08 p.m., according to police. Several people in the home were detained, including Minor, while the investigation continued.

Minor remained in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

News

Health officials urge residents to avoid social gatherings for Halloween

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
With Halloween approaching this weekend, health officials in the Quad Cities are reminding residents to be safe during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Quad Cities health officials announce over 100 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Thursday health officials in Scott and Rock Island Counties announced a total of over 100 positive cases.

News

State fire marshal reminds residents to change clocks; inspect smoke alarms

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is reminding residents to change their clocks and to test and inspect their smoke alarms.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Cybersecurity firm helping to protect elections in Iowa

Updated: 53 minutes ago
"Iowans should remain confident that the state and its partners are taking all the necessary steps to protect the sanctity of their vote."

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: New treatment delivery for Glaucoma patients

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains how the new treatment works.

Coronavirus

Fulton County COVID-19 Task Force to hold drive-thru testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The testing is open to anyone and will be free.

News

Governor Kim Reynolds announces $2M in CARES Act funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is to support the development of a next-generation vaccine for COVID-19 .

Coronavirus

Whitey’s temporarily closes one location due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement.

News

Police: Minor charged in Burlington on theft, weapons charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A minor is being held in a juvenile detention center in Montrose following a stolen vehicle investigation in Burlington.