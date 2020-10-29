Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
A record number of voters are casting ballots by mail and through early voting.

Decision 2020

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Decision 2020

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

Decision 2020

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

Decision 2020

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Record number of women running for U.S. House, Senate

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
In the QCA, three congressional races and the Iowa Senate race feature women as both major-party nominees

Decision 2020

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

Decision 2020

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

Decision 2020

Women In Politics

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
A record number of women are running for the House and Senate, and the impact is being seen in the Quad Cities area.

Decision 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield release separate statements following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

Decision 2020

Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The goal is to further protect city employees from risks of group gatherings during the pandemic.