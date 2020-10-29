Advertisement

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Cascade

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire Wednesday night in Cascade.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Dubuque County deputies say firefighters responded to the structure fire located in the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest.

Deputies say the building had a small fire in one of the apartments, which caused about $100,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported and American Red Cross assisted displaced tenants.

Deputies say the fire appeared to be an electrical issue.

Cascade Fire, Cascade EMS, Bernard Fire, Farley Fire and Dubuque County deputies responded to the scene.

