Muscatine police arrest man and woman on multiple charges after pursuit for stolen vehicle

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine police arrested a man and woman after a pursuit for a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The Muscatine Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling along Mittman Road. Police say they were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Houser Street and Grandview Avenue with assistance of deputies.

Police found a man and woman inside the stolen vehicle, described as a white 2013 GMC Sierra truck. Police identified the man as Matthew Ray Mason and the woman as Shea Elizabeth Eitman, both residents of Muscatine.

Police took both suspects into custody at the scene.

Mason is charged with first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred, two counts of fifth-degree theft and two active arrest warrants.

Eitman is charged with first-degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say it is possible both suspects are connected to a stolen camper, which remains unaccounted for. It is described as a white, 1998, Dutchman travel trailer with a license plate of GR3566.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen camper is asked to call Detective John Hessesling at (%63) 263-9922 ext. 665.

