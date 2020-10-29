Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

Officials with the Scott County Health Department say while it’s important to vote it’s also important to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Amy Thoreson, the deputy director at the Scott County Health Department suggests:

In Scott County, early voting is available until Sunday, Nov. 1 at most early voting satellite locations and through Monday, Nov. 2 at the Scott County Auditor’s Office in the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

In Rock Island County , voters can vote through Monday, Nov. 2 at the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office at the Rock Island County Building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The only offsite early voting location in Rock Island County is at Western Illinois University at 3300 River Drive, Moline, through Oct. 30.

Officials say more than 37,000 Rock Island County voters have already cast their ballots. In Scott County, more than 54,000 have already voted.

In Rock Island County there is a ballot drop box site outside the Rock Island County Building. In Scott County, ballots can still be returned at any of the drop boxes at any of the early voting sites.

Whether you vote early or on Election Day, officials ask that you make sure to do so safely.

If you are able, consider voting at non-peak times when crowds will be smaller and it will be easier to social distance. Early morning and the end of the day are expected to be busier than during working hours.

Make sure that you wear a mask — when you are in line, when talking to poll workers, and when voting.

As much as possible, keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others. Follow the directions of the election officials. They are taking steps to limit the number of individuals in polling locations at one time.

Bring hand sanitizer and use it.

Please stay home if you think there’s any chance you’re sick. Because of the close distance you may have to others, if you have COVID-19, there is a good chance you would be exposing others to the virus in this type of a situation.

Contact local election officials if you have any questions about voting options or unique situations.

Officials want to thank the local election officials for all of the planning that they have done, taking into account COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We know that safety during this type of an event will require each of us to do our part too,” health officials said. “As we have said before, we are in this together and the actions that each of us takes impacts the others in our community.”

