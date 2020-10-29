Advertisement

‘Pivot counties’ could sway Iowa’s presidential election results

By Spencer Maki
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Election Day approaches, eyes will be on ‘pivot counties'. Those are the counties that have historically swung between red and blue in presidential elections.

206 counties across the nation pivoted from Democratic candidate Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Republican candidate Donald Trump in 2016, according to information from the non-partisan group Ballotpedia.

“In Iowa we’re not exactly unfamiliar with that we’re considered a swing state, so that probably means that we have a lot of counties swing as well, Associate Professor Tim Hagle at the University of Iowa’s Dept. of Political Science said.

In fact, Iowa had more pivot counties than any other state in the country. Of the 99 counties in Iowa, 31 made the pivot with the majority of those clustered on the eastern side of the state. This includes five in the TV6 viewing area including: Des Moines, Louisa, Muscatine, Clinton, and Jackson. They surround Scott County, which went blue in 2016.

“There’s a strong industrial and union presence on the Eastern side. As well as the shipping and magnates and all that along the Mississippi River. So I think all of that means it has a bit of a different political culture,” Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center and Political Science Professor at Iowa State University, said.

The majority of pivot counties nationwide are located in the midwest, where many swing states, including Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan, are also located.

“We saw the Midwest was pivotal to trump’s election in 2016 and it is now pivotal to this election," Kedrowski said.

“A lot of those counties had a plurality of no-party voters,” Hagle said.

These swing voters might split their ticket rather than voting straight party lines and are more focused on the issues that matter to their family rather than partisan politics.

“They want to know what’s happening with my job, what’s happening with the economy, how’s my healthcare situation,” Hagle said.

After the 2016 election, where many of these no-party voters opted for the outsider Donald Trump, rather than Hillary Clinton, anything could go in Iowa where many of the polls remain statistically tied.

“The voter turnout in these pivot counties is very, very good. We can expect that these folks are going to show up and we know now that they are really a bellwether for what’s going to happen in the country,” Kedrowski said.

“Now we have to wait and see are they going to stick with Trump or are they going to take a chance with Biden and go back to more of a traditional candidate,” Hagle said.

Illinois also has 11 pivot counties, including Caroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Knox, Mercer, Warren, and Whiteside in the TV6 viewing area. These counties also voted Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Trump in 2016.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

Decision 2020

Cybersecurity firm helping to protect elections in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
"Iowans should remain confident that the state and its partners are taking all the necessary steps to protect the sanctity of their vote."

Decision 2020

Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Combined with early, in-person voting, at least 71.5 million votes have already been cast, more than the total number of advance votes four years ago.

Decision 2020

Official election results could be slower than past years due to number of mail-in ballots

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
A record number of voters are casting ballots by mail and through early voting.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Decision 2020

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

Decision 2020

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

Decision 2020

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Decision 2020

Record number of women running for U.S. House, Senate

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
In the QCA, three congressional races and the Iowa Senate race feature women as both major-party nominees

Decision 2020

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.