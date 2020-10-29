Police: Minor charged in Burlington on theft, weapons charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A minor is being held in a juvenile detention center in Montrose following a stolen vehicle investigation in Burlington.

Police with the department say for the past several weeks officials have been following up on stolen vehicle reports in and around the Burlington area.

During the investigation, police say they had identified several persons of interest.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, detectives charged a minor with felony 2nd-degree theft and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The minor is being held at the Southern Iowa Area Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect to make additional arrests.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police department.

