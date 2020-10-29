Quad Cities health officials announce over 100 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials in Scott and Rock Island Counties announced a total of over 100 positive cases.

In Rock Island County, 67 new cases were announced. This brings the county total to 4,364. There are currently 25 patients in the hospital and the deaths remain at 101.

In Scott County, officials announced 42 new cases and a new death was reported. Officials say someone 80 or older had died from COVID-19. Scott County has had 4,835 cases.

Those wishing to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at the following locations.

Illinois residents:

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Iowa residents

The TestIowa site moves into the Sears Automotive site at NorthPark Mall in Davenport on Oct. 30. Check with the website for hours. In order for Iowa residents to be tested at this site, they need to log onto www.TestIowa.gov , complete an assessment, and schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted through this site.

