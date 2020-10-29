Advertisement

Quad Cities health officials announce over 100 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials in Scott and Rock Island Counties announced a total of over 100 positive cases.

In Rock Island County, 67 new cases were announced. This brings the county total to 4,364. There are currently 25 patients in the hospital and the deaths remain at 101.

In Scott County, officials announced 42 new cases and a new death was reported. Officials say someone 80 or older had died from COVID-19. Scott County has had 4,835 cases.

Those wishing to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at the following locations.

Illinois residents:

  • A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
    • Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Iowa residents

  • The TestIowa site moves into the Sears Automotive site at NorthPark Mall in Davenport on Oct. 30. Check with the website for hours. In order for Iowa residents to be tested at this site, they need to log onto www.TestIowa.gov, complete an assessment, and schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted through this site.

More information

· https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/post/do-masks-prevent-covid-19

· https://togetherqc.com/2020/10/mask-mandate-local-initiative/

· www.TogetherQC.com

· coronavirus.iowa.gov

· https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19

· https://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=2

· https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Rock%20Island

· https://www2.illinois.gov/idoc/facilities/Pages/Covid19Response.aspx

· https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials urge residents to avoid social gatherings for Halloween

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
With Halloween approaching this weekend, health officials in the Quad Cities are reminding residents to be safe during the pandemic.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: New treatment delivery for Glaucoma patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains how the new treatment works.

Coronavirus

Fulton County COVID-19 Task Force to hold drive-thru testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The testing is open to anyone and will be free.

News

Governor Kim Reynolds announces $2M in CARES Act funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is to support the development of a next-generation vaccine for COVID-19 .

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitey’s temporarily closes one location due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement.

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.