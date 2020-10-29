Quad City Arts Offering Online Educational Materials

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Quad City Arts launched a collection of online educational materials, called the Visiting Artist Series Educational Resources. Kevin L. Maynard, Executive Director of Quad City Arts, joins PSL on “premiere day” to highlight this exclusive content from professional artists and ensembles.

The collection ranges from ballet, piano, steel pan, Mexican folk/rock, and theater. Available content includes videos, study guides, workshop-style videos, and more. These resources replace what was the planned in-person educational residency activities for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

Access to Educational Resources is FREE and open to teachers, parents, and other educators looking for supplementary arts materials and content. The mission is to give students access to high-quality arts programming with added flexibility. Videos are captioned in both English and Spanish. For more information, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.

Quad City Arts / 1715 2nd Ave, Rock Island, IL / Phone: 309.793.1213 / on FACEBOOK (below)

