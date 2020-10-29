DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Domestic violence doesn’t have to be physical. It can be emotional, financial, or even spiritual. Riverview Center provides advocacy and counseling in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties (Illinois) and beyond (see below). Renee Dieschbourgh (counselor) and Sarah Latimer (advocate) at Riverview Center joins PSL to talk about increases in these types of domestic violence happening in homes due to COVID.

The conversations centers around about barriers and being forced to spend more time with abusers. The facility is seeing a 20% increase in a demand for services. Renee and Sarah also elaborate on what services are provided which is a process that can take time. Riverview Center is there for all going through this scary situation.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro). See the service map HERE. Their Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7/365. CLICK HERE TO GET THE PHONE NUMBER SPECIFIC TO YOUR LOCATION. In the interview, the phone number mentioned for Jo Daviess County is 815-777-3680 and for Carroll County, it is 815-244-1320.

Riverview Center main office / 1789 Elm St. / Dubuque, IA

