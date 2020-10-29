Advertisement

Riverview Center

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Domestic violence doesn’t have to be physical. It can be emotional, financial, or even spiritual. Riverview Center provides advocacy and counseling in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties (Illinois) and beyond (see below). Renee Dieschbourgh (counselor) and Sarah Latimer (advocate) at Riverview Center joins PSL to talk about increases in these types of domestic violence happening in homes due to COVID.

The conversations centers around about barriers and being forced to spend more time with abusers. The facility is seeing a 20% increase in a demand for services. Renee and Sarah also elaborate on what services are provided which is a process that can take time. Riverview Center is there for all going through this scary situation.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro). See the service map HERE. Their Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7/365. CLICK HERE TO GET THE PHONE NUMBER SPECIFIC TO YOUR LOCATION. In the interview, the phone number mentioned for Jo Daviess County is 815-777-3680 and for Carroll County, it is 815-244-1320.

Riverview Center main office / 1789 Elm St. / Dubuque, IA

Posted by Riverview Center on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is addressing recent gun violence after a 19-year-old man and a mother of five were fatally shot on Sunday.

Paula Sands Live

Habits of Unhappy People

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you want to find more happiness in your life, it’s useful to know what NOT TO DO. Coach Ru reminds us all of the negative patterns that hold us back.

News

Davenport mayor addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Paula Sands Live

Keep It QC!

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has a new campaign called #KeepItQC! The mission is to educate people that buying local should be the first choice every time because of the many benefits to our community.

Latest News

News

Breezy & cool today, but warming up long term

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rock Island business owner shutting down bar, opening coffee shop in Davenport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Business owner Shawn Cirlos says the combination of the pandemic and the curfew in Downtown Rock Island didn't leave him another option but to close.

News

Polling places accommodated for people with disabilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Disability Rights Iowa, an advocacy group in Des Moines, gave every polling location in Iowa a booklet for poll workers. Included is information on making sure people with disabilities are accommodated and welcomed at the polls.

News

Polling places accommodated for people with disabilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Paula Sands Live

How To Embrace Living Alone

Updated: 14 hours ago
PSL segment: How To Embrace Living Alone Coach Ru Oct 28 2020

Paula Sands Live

Riverview Center

Updated: 15 hours ago
PSL segment: Riverview Center Oct 28 2020