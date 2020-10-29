Sterling police ask public for help identifying red truck in burglary investigation

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle in a burglarly investigation.

On Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Sterling.

Sterling police say an unknown suspect stole several power tools from an enclosed trailer.

The police department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the red truck in the photo below. Police say it could be related to the burglary.

Sterling police say this red truck might be related to the burglary. (Sterling Police Department)

Anyone with information related to this burglary is encouraged to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.

