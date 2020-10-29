Advertisement

Whitey’s temporarily closes one location due to COVID-19 case

Whitey's has announced they are temporarily closing a Davenport location after a positive COVID-19 case.
Whitey's has announced they are temporarily closing a Davenport location after a positive COVID-19 case.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the Whitey’s locations in Davenport will be temporarily closed following a positive case of COVID-19.

Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement. This affects their Locust Street location.

“We have temporarily shut down the store and are going to open again tomorrow (Friday, October 30) at 10:00 a.m.,” officials said in the post. “(We) will be deep cleaning the store and contact-tracing to determine which employees need to be tested.”

Officials then addressed “a lot of comments and questions” they had received recently regarding closures at the store.

“With 300+ employees, cases are bound to happen given the rising number of positives in both Scott County and Rock Island County,” officials said. “Additionally, with schools back open, our underaged employees have a higher likelihood of contracting the virus at school and at social activities. We are doing our absolute best to ensure it doesn’t spread while at work with numerous policies in place.”

They then post publicly when they have a closure at one of their stores “to stay transparent.”

“We know there are a lot of different opinions and concerns regarding COVID, but we have chosen the system we have in place to protect our customers and employees to the best of our ability,” officials said. “Given how quickly things are changing this year, we are learning as we go and our procedures will continue to change. We are thankful for your understanding and support as we try to navigate this unique and challenging year.”

Unfortunately we just had an employee test positive for COVID-19 at our Locust Street location in Davenport. We have...

Posted by Whitey's Ice Cream on Thursday, October 29, 2020

