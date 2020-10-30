Alzheimer’s Art Therapy & Auction

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Art therapy has proven to be a powerful tool for treating Alzheimer’s disease. More than giving patients something pretty to look at or an exercise to keep them busy, it stimulates the brain. Megan Olsen, Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter, joins PSL via Zoom to talk about the therapy and an upcoming fundraiser featuring patient artwork called, “Memories In The Making” which is slated for Thursday, November 12. Watch the interview to learn more and enjoy the featured paintings/creations! Details and links are below.

Memories in the Making, Quad Cities (Virtual) - DATE: November 12, 2020 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Register at QCMIM20.GiveSmart.com

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.