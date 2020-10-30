Advertisement

Assumption parents say viral video shows students reenacting George Floyd’s death

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents at Assumption High School say a recent viral video shows four students reenacting George Floyd’s death. TV6 will not be including the video due to the sensitive nature. The video shows one student getting arrested, then a student kneels on his neck with a third student pinning the boy’s hands on his back.

“My heart broke. I was so infuriated and just hurt for my kids. I was mad and I mean, all those emotions were kind of going through your head... the fact that they thought it was funny. And, I’m raising children of color,” said an Assumption parent.

Another couple said they were very concerned with the video depicting the killing of a black man in such a “cavalier” fashion. They chose to keep their biracial kids home from school the day after the video was posted: “I could see on my son’s face that he was very hurt by it,” said the mother of one Assumption student. Her husband added, “I was just extremely angry. Like you said, you try and protect them as best you can. And that anger. Just thinking that in such a protected trusted environment that something like that could be happening. To see that look on his face just floored me. I mean, to the point where I dropped tears of anger.”

The day after the video was posted, Assumption High School put out a statement that said, "the Assumption Family is heartbroken by recent social media activity reflecting a highly unacceptable attitude regarding the precious gift of life... We as a school try to teach our youth to celebrate the diversity within our own community and the broader community.”

Some parents wish the school had gone farther and said racism is not tolerated, “this is not stepping up to the plate and taking ownership for something that happened on their watch... they need to get the message out there. It is about race and it needs to be addressed and the kids need to be held accountable."

Another parent said she doesn’t need to know what punishment the four boys involved in the video receive, but, “I need some assurance that they are severe enough, that this sends a message to the rest of the Assumption community that this is not acceptable. This is not something we tolerate, and there are consequences.”

A parent of students of color said, “we should all be united, but I know that racism is very alive" and has reached out to the administration to discuss the incident.

Assumption High School’s Administration says they are working directly with the students involved in the incident.

The full statement:

Dear Assumption Family,

In light of recent events and in an effort to best communicate the position of Assumption High School, we want to make you aware of an official statement released this afternoon.

All people are created in the image and likeness of God. As an educational institution, we work with students and families to promote understanding. The Assumption Family is heartbroken by recent social media activity reflecting a highly unacceptable attitude regarding the precious gift of life. We recognize the hurtful impact of the posting and the reality that social media has the power to affect all people.

We as a school try to teach our youth to celebrate the diversity within our own community and the broader community. Understanding the lives of others is the best way to truly understand ourselves. Our words and actions affect others. Sometimes they cause pain. We realize there is more work to do. As a Catholic institution, we are committed to ongoing efforts to educate in alignment with Gospel values and teaching. True love of neighbor is consistently willing the good of another. We are working with the students directly involved in this situation along with our entire student body to promote healing, safety, compassion, mercy, and understanding.

One in the Spirit, Assumption High School Administration

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

