Advertisement

Australia wildfires probe recommends climate risk forecasts

Fire burns in the grass near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said.
Fire burns in the grass near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra's southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An investigation into Australia’s catastrophic wildfire season on Friday recommended greater efforts to forecast the impacts of climate change on specific parts of the country, warning fire behavior was becoming more extreme.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements began in February while wildfires were ravaging vast swathes of the nation’s southeast in a fire season that is now known as Black Summer.

The fires killed at least 33 people including 10 firefighters, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres) and displaced thousands of residents. One firefighter was killed when an extraordinary weather event described by authorities as a “fire tornado” flipped a 10-ton fire truck upside down.

The Royal Commission, which is the country’s highest form of investigation, said that smoke that blanketed much of Australia, including major cities, had contributed to hundreds of deaths.

The commission’s 578-page report, with 387 pages of appendices, made 80 recommendations, including for a greater harmonization of data across Australia on climate and disaster risks.

The report said federal and state governments should produce “downscaled” climate projections, and agree on climate trajectories and timelines. Discrepancies between states' fire hazard mapping methods “make it difficult to measure risk at a national scale or to undertake comparative risk between regions.”

“Improving weather forecasting and climate projection capability is important to improve the ability to predict or estimate the likelihood of extreme” wildfires, the report said, citing the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, an Australian government agency.

Mark Howden, a professor at the Australian National University’s Climate Change Institute, said the fire risk in specific locations was due to fuel loads — the amount of combustible material — as well as climate. The fuel load was not easily gauged “at a fine scale.”

Climate models were “a guide to future change and risk, but it’s very clear across Australia that that change in risk is upward,” Howden said. “So it’s a question of the degree of how quickly and how much that fire danger increases.”

The role of climate change in the fire emergency was argued by lawmakers in the conservative government. Some blamed the scale of the disaster on arsonists.

The report found further global warming over the next 20 years “is inevitable.”

“Floods and bushfires are expected to become more frequent and intense,” the report said.

Former New South Wales state Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins welcomed the report’s focus on climate change.

“This report will totally change the landscape of emergency management,” Mullins said. “The main point made in this report is that the Black Summer bushfires would not have happened if not for the effects of climate change and a warming planet.”

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud described the recommendations as “very pragmatic.”

The report “goes into the next journey in this nation’s healing after one of the most significant natural disasters in our nation’s history,” Littleproud said.

The federal government would work quickly with the states to implement the recommendations, he said.

The report also recommended that Australia develop its own aerial firefighting capabilities and send water bombers to where they are needed most.

States currently lease aircraft from the Northern Hemisphere. But climate change is reducing aircraft availability as the fire seasons in the two hemispheres increasingly overlap.

Three American flight crew died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker leased from Canada-based Coulson Aviation crashed in January while fighting blazes in New South Wales.

The report recommended the prime minister be given a new legal power to declare a state of national emergency, which would be the catalyst for a more coherent and preemptive mobilization of federal resources.

The wildfire season has again opened in Australia. But unlike the last drought-parched season, above-average rainfall is forecast over eastern and northern Australia during the Southern Hemisphere summer. A more active tropical cyclone season is also forecast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

National

‘Our heart breaks’: South digs out from Zeta’s wrath

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Latest News

News

Assumption parents say viral video shows students reenacting George Floyd’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The video shows one student kneeling on another's neck, with a third student pinning the boy's hands on his back. "My heart broke. I was so infuriated," said one parent.

News

Halloween Outlook: 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Mild and windy for 2020 tricks and treats

News

Quad City Halloween Outlook

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mild and windy ghost and goblin day!

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Zeta tears across southeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At least 6 are dead and more than 2 million are without power as Zeta pummels the Southeast.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.