Big warm up on the way next week!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We may get into the 60s on Saturday, but it will be very windy as well as turn sharply colder on Sunday. In fact some areas may experience wind chills in the single digits by Sunday morning. However, this will be temporary. We will enjoy a mild stretch of weather next week. Election day will bring sunny skies and highs near 60º, but the core of the warm air will arrive on Thursday. This could be our last chance to make a run at 70º this year. A front will arrive next weekend brining and end to the warmth, so get out and enjoy it next week!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.