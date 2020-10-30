Byron “BK” Davis To Perform FREE RME Livestream

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Byron “BK” Davis, a Steinway International Artist, joins PSL to talk about a free, livestream concert event coming up on Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. organized by the River Music Experience and Joy Avenue Media. The performance will be streamed via Joy’s Facebook page. (see below). Watch the segment to learn more about the musician (watch some clips of performances!) and how to watch the show next Friday.

The show is part of the J.A.M. Session series which will feature live music performances from musicians with ties to the Quad-Cities streamed online. The series is meant to safely provide free music performances during the pandemic. Byron originally grew up in Davenport but now lives in Burlington, Iowa, (or Tampa, Florida, depending on the season).

The goal of this series is to communicate a positive message that is going to be uplifting and inspiring for everyone. It’s still performed live even if there isn’t an in-person audience. Davis points out that technology has made it possible for him to continue and he’s fine with it---it’s just different.

J.A.M. SESSION: BYRON “BK” DAVIS: STEINWAY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST--Saturday, November 07, 2020 7:00 PM

Location: Joy Avenue Media Facebook Page Cost: Free

