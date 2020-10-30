Advertisement

Cool today

Warming trend with highs near 60 by Halloween!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Although there was more sun today, it wasn’t enough to warm most of us out of the 40s. Tonight skies will become clearer and temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. Halloween will be warm and breezy! Winds will come from the southwest at 15-25 mph which will continue into Trick-or-Treating hours. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday! There will be a turnaround Sunday because overnight winds will turn northwesterly. These will be stronger, and gusts could reach 40 mph. That will drop highs to the low 40s, but it will feel like the low 30s in the afternoon. The good news is that after the cold Sunday, temperatures are rising with highs in the mid-60s Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 61°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 34°. Wind: S/NW 5-15 mph.

