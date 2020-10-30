Advertisement

Davenport’s Future for Growth

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Resilience was an obvious theme for Davenport when it came to coming up with a strategic 10-year master plan after the last couple of difficult years (between epic flooding, a derecho, and COVID) for the city. Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership , joins PSL to outline the plan that was presented Tuesday night to the Davenport City Council. Watch the interview to hear the context and scope of the plan.

The plan outlines five key pillars for growth of the downtown (to be accomplished by 2030):

  • Playful, Connected & Protected: Enhance the downtown public realm and infrastructure and create a more resilient riverfront
  • Livable: Make downtown an attractive, welcoming place for residents, families and visitors
  • Innovative: Create an entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on attracting jobs, talent inclusivity and innovation
  • Inclusive: Create a diverse, equitable and inclusive downtown through the design and programming of the public realm, fostering a small business entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating varied housing options
  • Celebrated: Define downtown Davenport’s identity and brand within the region as an unconventional, inclusive and unforgettable destination

A summary of the plan is online HERE.

