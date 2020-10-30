Advertisement

DOGTOBERFEST

At Iron + Grain Coffee House Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Calling all goblins, witches, and CANINES, too....grab your best costume for a fun BOO! Iron + Grain Coffee House is having DOGTOBERFEST on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Olivia Soseman & Megan Hogg from Iron + Grain Coffee House join the PSL Halloween conversation to talk about the event and their East Moline business.

They plan to have dog-related vendors, doggy trick or treating, puppacinos, and a drink release. Heel.Sit we will be hosting games for dogs, Scratch Cupcakes will be featured for the humans. Iron + Grain will be releasing two new limited-time drinks including a Peanut Butter + Jelly drink and the other is a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The first 50 people at the event will get a “doggy bag” with goodies for the dogs and humans from the vendors. Dogs are encouraged to dress up---but it is not required.

Iron + Grain Coffee House / 585 12th Ave. / East Moline, IL / 309.429.3404

We have a lot of exciting things planned this Halloween! From Dogtoberfest, a Scratch Cupcakery pop-up, a Grand Opening...

Posted by Iron + Grain Coffee House on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

