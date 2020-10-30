Halloween Outlook: 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Well, with 3 inches of snow on a day after 1 and a half inches landed, Halloween 2019 set the bar pretty LOW for trick or treating weather! So Halloween 2020, despite the fact that it comes with all of 2020′s restrictions, looks pretty good weather-wise!

On a day that should see highs in the low 60s, temperatures for the little candy-grabbers should hold out in the upper to mid 50s for the late afternoon and evening.

However, if your child has a cape or wings as part of their costume do NOT let those open up or Junior could end up in Wisconsin! Winds will be gusting from the south and southwest at up top 40 mph most of the day.

These winds WILL be responsible for the warm-up, though. They will be coming in ahead of a cold front. Once this front passes later in the evening on Saturday the winds will start coming in from the north and northwest. This will cause temps to tumble. Although highs will be in the 40s Sunday, wind chills in the afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s! Looking back a few Halloweens, We had temps in the 60s in 2018, 2016 and 2013 when it rained. We were only in the 40s for highs in 2017 and 2014. And, with the snow last year, highs were only in the 30s. One thing to remember when you,,, I mean your kids are eating all of that candy Saturday night, is that you’ll have to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning to work on that candy hangover. And, it might help you prepare in case you DO have to go outside on Sunday cause you’ll get the double whammy of low wind chills, and the sun setting an hour earlier!

