Illinois sets single-day record of nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases, over 95,000 new tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois set a new record high number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases and tests on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 6,943 COVID-19 cases in the state. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories also reported 95,111 tests.

Health officials also reported an additional 36 deaths in Illinois on Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 9,711, confirmed cases to 402,401 and test conducted to 7,637,209 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The health department says 49 Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19: Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Macon, Marion, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Stephenson, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson. And Winnebago.

New deaths in Illinois

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 male 50s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Fulton County: 1 male 70s

Greene County: 2 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Piatt County: 1 female 90s

Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

White County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about positivity rates in the state:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

