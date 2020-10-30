Iowa governor announces state will receive $3M grant to assist in Derecho response

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the state of Iowa will receive a U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery Fund for Derecho Recovery. This will but for up to $3 million to assist the state of Iowa’s response to the severe storms in August 2020.

“An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms,” officials said in a release. “The project will focus efforts in the following 16 Iowa counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama. Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million once the initial award has been expended.”

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” Gov. Reynolds said. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

"National Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses. Iowa Workforce Development will serve as the lead statewide agency to administer the Iowa Disaster Recovery Employment Program and pass through National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to implement response efforts in partnership with local areas.

“Maintaining healthy and strong local communities is key to our recovery efforts and the grant will provide temporary job opportunities centered on clean-up after the storm,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Our team is ready to work with local areas to facilitate outreach services, job recruitment efforts, and obtaining supplies and equipment needed in the recovery efforts.”

More information will be provided here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/NDWG"

