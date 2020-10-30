Advertisement

Iowa governor announces state will receive $3M grant to assist in Derecho response

The state will receive a U.S. Dept. of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Grant of up to $3M
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the state of Iowa will receive a U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery Fund for Derecho Recovery. This will but for up to $3 million to assist the state of Iowa’s response to the severe storms in August 2020.

“An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms,” officials said in a release. “The project will focus efforts in the following 16 Iowa counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.  Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million once the initial award has been expended.”

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” Gov. Reynolds said.  “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

You can read more from the release below.

"National Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.  Iowa Workforce Development will serve as the lead statewide agency to administer the Iowa Disaster Recovery Employment Program and pass through National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to implement response efforts in partnership with local areas.

“Maintaining healthy and strong local communities is key to our recovery efforts and the grant will provide temporary job opportunities centered on clean-up after the storm,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.  “Our team is ready to work with local areas to facilitate outreach services, job recruitment efforts, and obtaining supplies and equipment needed in the recovery efforts.”

More information will be provided here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/NDWG"

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois sets single-day record of nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases, over 95,000 new tests

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department says 49 Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Heavy equipment stolen in East Moline; police search for suspects

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Purse stolen at Moline HyVee; police searching for suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 2,621 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials continue to report a record number of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

John Deere announces virtual country concert to help farmers facing hardships amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Farm Must Go On by John Deere will be live on YouTube at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Iowa News

Iowa officials relocate Scott County COVID-19 testing site, change hours for winter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The new location will begin operation at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the former Sears Auto Center building.

Coronavirus

Whitey’s location in Davenport reopens after temporarily closing due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement.

KWQC

Big warm up on the way next week!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
After a roller coaster ride this weekend we will gradually warm up next week

News

Windy, but warm for Halloween!

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Assumption parents say viral video shows students reenacting George Floyd’s death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The video shows one student kneeling on another's neck, with a third student pinning the boy's hands on his back. "My heart broke. I was so infuriated," said one parent.