Iowa officials relocate Scott County COVID-19 testing site, change hours for winter

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials say the Scott County COVID-19 testing site is among many in the state to relocate and transition hours in preparation for the winter months.

The Test Iowa site in Scott County was located at 360 W. Kimberly Road at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It has now moved from the mall’s parking lot into the former Sears Auto Center building.

Officials say the enclosed site will protect Test Iowa staff and others from winter weather conditions and allow drive-thru testing to continue. The site will open during its normal hours at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Its hours of operation will change beginning Monday, Nov. 2 due to Daylight Savings Time. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State officials say they are working with local and regional health care providers to increase access to testing through Test Iowa clinic sites. The state provides testing supplies and resources, and processes tests through the State Hygienic Lab, while local hospitals or clinics operate and staff the sites.

Iowans who want to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment and schedule an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation for all Test Iowa sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

