Advertisement

Iowa officials report 2,621 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 124,534 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.9% and 1,705 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 964,093 Iowans have been tested and 92,272 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 606 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, a new record high. Of those patients, 95 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 152 were in the intensive care unit and 55 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

John Deere announces virtual country concert to help farmers facing hardships amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Farm Must Go On by John Deere will be live on YouTube at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Iowa News

Iowa officials relocate Scott County COVID-19 testing site, change hours for winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The new location will begin operation at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the former Sears Auto Center building.

Coronavirus

Whitey’s location in Davenport reopens after temporarily closing due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the announcement.

KWQC

Big warm up on the way next week!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
After a roller coaster ride this weekend we will gradually warm up next week

Latest News

News

Windy, but warm for Halloween!

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Assumption parents say viral video shows students reenacting George Floyd’s death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The video shows one student kneeling on another's neck, with a third student pinning the boy's hands on his back. "My heart broke. I was so infuriated," said one parent.

News

Halloween Outlook: 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Mild and windy for 2020 tricks and treats

News

Quad City Halloween Outlook

Updated: 14 hours ago
Mild and windy ghost and goblin day!

News

‘Pivot counties’ could sway Iowa’s presidential election results

Updated: 17 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Decision 2020

Over 90,000 have already voted in the Quad Cities; officials urge safety due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Local officials throughout the Quad Cities are experiencing a high early voting turnout and they are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.