Iowa officials report 2,621 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 124,534 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.9% and 1,705 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 964,093 Iowans have been tested and 92,272 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 606 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, a new record high. Of those patients, 95 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 152 were in the intensive care unit and 55 were on ventilators.

