John Deere announces virtual country concert to help farmers facing hardships amid pandemic

(MGN)
(MGN)(NBC15)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company will host a virtual country music benefit concert to help farmers facing hardships due to the pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception,” said Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue.

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere concert will be live on YouTube at 8 a.m. (EST) on Dec. 9 from Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Performers will include Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr.

John Deere is organizing the concert in partnership with Farm Rescue, a nonprofit group that works with farmers and ranchers in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. Farm Rescue helps farmers and ranchers facing hardships, including major illness, injury or natural disasters. The nonprofit helps provide necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crops as well as livestock feeding assistance.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to Farm Rescue to provide its volunteer workforce with meals and lodging, as well as fuel costs for their vehicles and other machinery.

“COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms—when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation,” Gross said.

The concert is free to all viewers but donations are encouraged. Click here for more information about the country concert and how to donate.

