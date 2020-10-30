Advertisement

Mount Pleasant Wins TV6 Play Of The Week

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Wilton & Burlington ND Win Regional Final To Move Onto State

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Wilton Beavers and Burlington ND are going to state after their regional final wins.

IHSA defies Governor Pritzker and IDPH; announces basketball season can start as scheduled

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Joey Donia
The Illinois High School Association is defying COVID-19 restrictions set by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health that put the high school basketball season on hold

Illinois Winter basketball season put “on hold” after state raises risk of playing

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:44 AM CDT
High School & youth basketball in Illinois has been raised from medium risk to high risk. The winter sport will join other winter sports in being put "on hold".

Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine to make back-to-back trips to state

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine at home to make back-to-back trips to state.

North Scott beats Burlington 3-1 to punch ticket to state

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
North Scott beats Burlington 3-1 at home to advance to state.

Knights Sweeps Comets In Heated Battle To Advance To State

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Assumption advances to state after 3-0 win over West Liberty

