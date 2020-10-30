Advertisement

Niabi Zoo invites families to spend Halloween with the animals

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is welcoming families to enjoy Halloween activities with the animals this Saturday.

Kids can dress in costumes and the zoo asks all visitors to wear masks.

Guests will be able to see animals receiving holiday themed enrichment training and items throughout the Zoo.

Free goody bags will be handed out to the first 100 guests for both the morning and afternoon sessions. The first 300 guests will receive a free Niabi Zoo bracelet in the both morning and afternoon sessions.

The zoo says tickets must be purchased online in advance and visitors will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island residents reminded to properly dispose of trash during holiday season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency says even small socially-distanced gatherings during the holidays can create a large amount of waste.

News

Niabi Zoo invites families to spend Halloween with the animals

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Quad City business collecting Halloween candy for troops, veterans

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Quad City business collecting Halloween candy for veterans, deployed troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The drop-off site is located at The Cities Private Wealth Group office in Davenport.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois sets single-day record of nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases, over 95,000 new tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department says 49 Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19.

Storm Recovery

Iowa governor announces state will receive $3M grant to assist in Derecho response

Updated: 2 hours ago
This will but for up to $3 million to assist the state of Iowa’s response to the severe storms in August 2020.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Heavy equipment stolen in East Moline; police search for suspects

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Purse stolen at Moline HyVee; police searching for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 2,621 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials continue to report a record number of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

News

John Deere announces virtual country concert to help farmers facing hardships amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Farm Must Go On by John Deere will be live on YouTube at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9.