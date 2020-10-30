Niabi Zoo invites families to spend Halloween with the animals

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is welcoming families to enjoy Halloween activities with the animals this Saturday.

Kids can dress in costumes and the zoo asks all visitors to wear masks.

Guests will be able to see animals receiving holiday themed enrichment training and items throughout the Zoo.

Free goody bags will be handed out to the first 100 guests for both the morning and afternoon sessions. The first 300 guests will receive a free Niabi Zoo bracelet in the both morning and afternoon sessions.

The zoo says tickets must be purchased online in advance and visitors will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.