Partly sunny and still cool today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A mix of clouds and sun are on the way for our Friday. This will result in highs near 50º in many locations again today. Halloween Saturday will bring breezy conditions, sun and mild temps with highs in the 50s and 60s. If you do plan on trick or treating expect temps in the 40s/50s by evening with gusty winds. A cold front will arrive overnight and strong NW winds will gust close to 40mph. This means Sunday will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Milder tmeps arrive next week with highs in near 60º on election day and some areas nearing 70º by Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 48°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 61°.

