Quad City business collecting Halloween candy for veterans, deployed troops

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A business in the Quad Cities is collecting Halloween candy for U.S. veterans and deployed troops around the world.

The Cities Private Wealth Group is teaming up with the Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops program. The partnership will help ship candy to deployed service members and to veteran patients in VA hospitals across the country.

“Although this gesture may seem small, it is a wonderful way to remind our men and women in the Armed Forces, as well as veterans of all eras, that we are all thankful for the services and sacrifices they have provided for our country and our families,” said Courtney O’Connor, Ameriprise Financial Services Marketing Specialist.

Unwanted candy can be dropped off to the group’s office, which is located at 5131 Utica Ridge Road Suite A in Davenport. The office will accept candy donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 13.

