Rock Island County announces 100+ new cases of COVID, one additional death

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday reported their highest number of confirmed cases in one day. Friday afternoon officials announced the county had 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The death, a woman in her 90′s, died at home from the virus. The total number of deaths in the county is now at 102.

“We are saddened to report our 102nd death from COVID-19,” said the Rock Island County Health Department’s administrator Nita Ludwig. “We offer our sympathies to her family and friends.”

The 113 new cases of COVID-19 now brings the county’s total to 4,477.

Officials say there are 32 patients in the hospital with COVID.

“This by far is the largest number of cases we have reported in one day," Ludwig said. “The highest number previously was 67 set on Sept. 7. Social gatherings are driving our recent surge in cases. You might feel like a gathering of friends without masks or social distancing is safe because you know everyone, but it is not. Anybody in your gathering could be transmitting the virus to everyone.”

Ludwig pushes the importance of taking precautions when you’re around others.

“The only tools we have to fight COVID-19 are wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet between you and others, and frequently washing your hands," Ludwig said. "Even when you are with friends and extended family. It’s that simple.”

The new cases are:

3 women in their 80s

4 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

15 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

9 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

7 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

8 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

8 boys in their teens

5 boys younger than 13

Warning status

In addition, Rock Island County has remained in warning status under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, which indicates an increased risk of the virus. The warning status is for the week ending Oct. 24.

The county’s positivity rate is 10.7 percent. The entire region crossed the 8 percent threshold with a rate of 8.5 percent on Oct. 27, the most recent numbers available on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Rock Island County is part of Region 2, which is the only region of the state’s 11 that has not gone into mitigation measures outlined in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. A region goes into mitigation if there are three consecutive days greater than or equal to an 8 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average or there is an increasing number of cases with a decreasing number of hospital beds available.

Mitigations that could come to Region 2 include suspended inside restaurant dining and bar service and a reduction of gathering capacity to 25 guests or 25 percent of the room capacity.

Testing available this weekend

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Protection against COVID-19

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

