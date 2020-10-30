ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Time Is Now! is the mantra of a group that, just a year ago, opened the first-ever LGBT+ community center in the Quad Cities. The group is Clock, Inc.---hence, the time reference. Director and founder of Clock, Inc., Chase Norris, joins PSL to spotlight this weekend’s fundraiser and bring awareness to the center. Watch the interview to learn all.

The Clock Inc. LGBT+ community center will be holding its first telethon on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 7-9 p.m., to be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The telethon, named “The Time Is Now,” will feature coming-out stories, performances, live auction, silent auction (NOW UNDERWAY!), giveaways, a huge raffle prize, and special appearances.

Clock Inc. has a goal to raise $100,000 to support its work in the Quad Cities area. Since opening in March 2019, they have served more than 2,600 LGBTQ people in the region. All of the funds raised will be used to fulfill their mission. Clock, Inc’s mission strives to provide a place for LGBT+ individuals to express themselves freely in a safe, non-judgmental environment. The Center provides a range of resources, varieties of educational topics, enhanced community, and support to those who promote equality.

Clock, Inc. / 321 24th Street / Rock Island, Illinois / on FACEBOOK

OUR SILENT AUCTION IS NOW LIVE! Browse, bid, and buy! We've got a wide variety of unique items and baskets, many of... Posted by Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.