Univ. Northern Iowa reports more than 100 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.

During the week of October 19th to the 25th, the percentage of positive test results was at 23 percent.

That was up from 9.8 percent the week before.

The school is also seeing an increase in self-reported cases.

The number jumped from 18 reported two weeks ago to 22 in the last week.

Students on campus say they think precautions are not being enforced.

“The mandate that they have I feel like its not really mandated,” UNI Junior Cienna Daniels said. “I have professors that still won’t wear masks in class. I feel like if we are all going to respect a rule we all need to do it and not just some of us.”

UNI performs testing on campus through its Student Health Center and requires everyone on campus to wear a face covering in campus buildings.

In a statement, the University said the positivity rates it reports are limited to testing done on campus and do not reflect the entire campus.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.