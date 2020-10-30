Advertisement

Warm but breezy Halloween

Breezy but cooler Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Although there was more sun today, it wasn’t enough to warm most of us out of the 40s. Tonight skies will become clearer and temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. Halloween will be warm and breezy! Winds will come from the southwest at 15-25 mph which will continue into Trick-or-Treating hours. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday! There will be a turnaround Sunday because overnight winds will turn northwesterly. These will be stronger, and gusts could reach 40 mph. That will drop highs to the low 40s, but it will feel like the low 30s in the afternoon. The good news is that after the cold Sunday, temperatures are rising with highs in the mid-60s Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 61°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 34°. Wind: S/NW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Halloween QC

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Weekend QC

Forecast

Warm but breezy Halloween

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Mild Halloween

Updated: 34 minutes ago
There's a warmer Halloween ahead with no snow!

Forecast

Cool today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Latest News

Forecast

Partly sunny and still cool today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

News

Windy, but warm for Halloween!

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Clouds hang tough, tonight, and we’ll see more clouds mixing with sun on Friday!

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Cloudy and cooler today

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

News

Breezy & cool today, but warming up long term

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT

Forecast

Another cloudy & cool day Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!