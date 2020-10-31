Advertisement

Corey Harrell Jr.'s family still pleading for answers in solving case two years later

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

On Halloween 2018, 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed in broad daylight in the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline.

It’s now two years later and police have not identified a suspect.

On Friday, Corey’s family made another plea to the community to find answers.

“These murderers are walking around here and to me, that’s not acceptable,” says Rev. Tyson Parks III, a cousin to Corey Jr.

It’s been almost two years of heartache. Corey’s family is determined to find justice.

“No walk of life is exempt or immune to senseless acts of violence. But more importantly, it’s about the community taking ownership and saying we won’t tolerate this,” Parks says. “To have your life snuffed out? For what? It’s unfathomable.”

Police say they continue to investigate tips and are working through social media to make sure Corey’s case doesn’t go cold.

“It’s a push for advertising through Facebook by boosting posts and also through Instagram. We are trying to get a target age group between sixteen and sixty so we have been trying to blast that out and get the word out reminding people about this homicide. We are still looking for answers,” Detective Jon Leach with Moline police says.

Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Harrell homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moline police or Crimestoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at (309)-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Corey Harrell Jr. family still pleaing for answers to case two years later

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County announces 100+ new cases of COVID, one additional death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday afternoon officials announced the county had 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

News

Iowa officials relocate Scott County COVID-19 testing site, change hours for winter

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Rock Island residents reminded to properly dispose of trash during holiday season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency says even small socially-distanced gatherings during the holidays can create a large amount of waste.

Latest News

News

Niabi Zoo invites families to spend Halloween with the animals

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Quad City business collecting Halloween candy for troops, veterans

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Niabi Zoo invites families to spend Halloween with the animals

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Kids can dress in costumes and the zoo asks all visitors to wear masks.

News

Quad City business collecting Halloween candy for veterans, deployed troops

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The drop-off site is located at The Cities Private Wealth Group office in Davenport.

Illinois News

Illinois sets single-day record of nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases, over 95,000 new tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department says 49 Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19.

Storm Recovery

Iowa governor announces state will receive $3M grant to assist in Derecho response

Updated: 9 hours ago
This will but for up to $3 million to assist the state of Iowa’s response to the severe storms in August 2020.