Corey Harrell Jr.'s family still pleading for answers in solving case two years later

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

On Halloween 2018, 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed in broad daylight in the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline.

It’s now two years later and police have not identified a suspect.

On Friday, Corey’s family made another plea to the community to find answers.

“These murderers are walking around here and to me, that’s not acceptable,” says Rev. Tyson Parks III, a cousin to Corey Jr.

It’s been almost two years of heartache. Corey’s family is determined to find justice.

“No walk of life is exempt or immune to senseless acts of violence. But more importantly, it’s about the community taking ownership and saying we won’t tolerate this,” Parks says. “To have your life snuffed out? For what? It’s unfathomable.”

Police say they continue to investigate tips and are working through social media to make sure Corey’s case doesn’t go cold.

“It’s a push for advertising through Facebook by boosting posts and also through Instagram. We are trying to get a target age group between sixteen and sixty so we have been trying to blast that out and get the word out reminding people about this homicide. We are still looking for answers,” Detective Jon Leach with Moline police says.

Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Harrell homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moline police or Crimestoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at (309)-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.