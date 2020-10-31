Illinois sets another coronavirus record with 7,899 new cases according to officials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois has set another single-day record for coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. On Saturday, officials reported 7,899 new cases and 46 additional deaths. That brings the statewide total to 410,300 positive cases and 9,757 deaths since the pandemic started.

The state has also exceeded 90,000 tests for the second day in a row. Those new tests bring the state’s total to 7,729,845 during the pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting an additional death from COVID-19: a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 103.

“We are saddened to report our 103rd death from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to her family and friends.”

The Rock Island County Health Department reports a record 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,609. The previous high was Friday. Currently, 30 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 80s

· 6 women in their 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 8 women in their 50s

· 11 women in their 40s

· 7 women in their 30s

· 17 women in their 20s

· 5 women in their teens

· 9 girls in their teens

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 1 infant girl 1 or younger

· 6 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 7 men in their 50s

· 8 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 14 men in their 20s

· 3 men in their teens

· 5 boys in their teens

· 4 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

