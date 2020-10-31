Advertisement

Judge backs Iowa’s limits on absentee ballot drop box sites

Poll workers prepare to count absentee ballots
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has kept in place guidance from Iowa’s secretary of state that county elections commissioners can only set up absentee ballot drop boxes at or outside their offices. Judge William Kelly rejected a request from a Latino civil rights organization and a group aligned with Democrats to block Secretary of State Paul Pate’s guidance and allow for drop boxes in locations such as grocery stores. The ruling isn’t expected to have an impact because it comes so close to Election Day. Most absentee ballots have already been returned and auditors had dropped plans to add drop box locations even if Pate’s guidance was suspended.

News

Court-ordered robocalls sent to ‘electoral terror’ victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nearly 30,000 recipients of what a judge described as “electoral terror” robocalls designed to scare people from voting have received new court-ordered calls saying the earlier call had false information that intimidated voters.

News

Illinois sets another coronavirus record with 7,899 new cases according to officials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department reports a record 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,609. The previous high was Friday.

News

Over 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa; record set for additional cases and total hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,823 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 127,357.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Single-vehicle fatal accident on Valley Drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say the vehicle traveled several hundred feet, striking a tree head-on. The driver was reportedly wearing her seatbelt and was extricated by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

News

Over 1700 MidAmerican customers without power

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The area affected seems to near the intersection of Brady Street and East Kimberly Road.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm today with highs in the 50's to low 60's.

News

Preparing for a safe Halloween with candy chutes and light shows

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
COVID-19 cases reach another high in Illinois and Rock Island County, with Iowa’s continuing to climb as well. Health officials are urging you to be safe this Halloween. “We want people to be able to celebrate their traditions, but they just really need to do it in a safer way."

News

Corey Harrell Jr.'s family still pleading for answers in solving case two years later

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
It’s now two years later and police have not identified a suspect.

News

Updated: 22 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County announces 100+ new cases of COVID, one additional death

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday afternoon officials announced the county had 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.